The Perfect Housewarming Gift

As a successful Realtor, you've worked alongside your clients to get them their dream home. Now it's time to give them their keys. A new adventure is about to start.

For many realtors, a memorable housewarming gift isn't just a way to stay at the forefront of your clients' thoughts when it comes time to refer friends; it's also a way to encourage repeat business if there's another move or two in their future.

Finding that perfect new homeowner's gift, though, is no easy task. Is it any wonder that the default gift is often an impersonal fruit basket in cellophane wrapping— tasty, yet quickly forgotten.

As an outstanding professional, you know there's got to be a better solution —right-at-hand. A thoughtful, creative gift that gives your new homeowners a jumpstart on the next step in their journey- painting, decorating, and personalizing their new home.

For the new family, settling into an unfamiliar space carries a host of design questions and conundrums. Where to place furniture or artwork? How to personalize the space? How to make what doesn't work, work better for them? How to organize closets? What do they do when they replace the carpet or decide to paint the walls?

What if there was an easy way for your clients to get the answers and the help they need to create the interior of their dreams?

There is! For only $199, you can give them access to a professional interior designer and color expert for a full month with my "Designer at Your Fingertips" membership program.

With your gift, your clients can choose what works best for them— a virtual home visit and consultation via Zoom, or getting specific detailed responses to their most pressing design questions via an exclusive Facebook group. They will love you— and remember you— for such an inspiring and creative gift!

"Designer at Your Fingertips"membership program includes:

Weekly Q & A sessions via Zoom

Private Facebook group for community and creative brainstorming

Exclusive Access to designer resources the professionals use

It's real easy, just go here bit.ly/homequerries and you will be their hero for a liftetime.

