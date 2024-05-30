The Pacific Book Awards declares ‘Bad Love Strikes’ by Kevin Schewe ‘Best Young Adult’ Book of 2024

Hollywood, CA—Accolades for Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Strikes, first in the Bad Love Gang book series, continue with a new honor by the Pacific Book Awards for 'Best Young Adult' fiction of 2024. The judges at Pacific Book Awards recognize winning books that demonstrate a wide scope of criteria and portray an excellent overall presentation.

Bad Love Strikes, a bestselling book in the 'Time-Travel Fiction' category on Amazon, asks the question, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of rambunctious, misfit, coming-of-age teens from Oak Ridge, TN, in 1974, is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, the Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb.

The teens accidentally discover The White Hole Project, a "backup plan" time-travel machine sanctioned by Roosevelt in case the Nazis won the race to get the atomic bomb first. Because the White Hole Project was created solely to go back to the WWII years, the teens come up with a mission to try and save Jews and Gypsies from the Holocaust in November 1944 by using a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber that is known in the history books as "The Phantom Fortress." Bad Love Strikes is an enjoyable romp that balances the delicate subject matter of a dark time in history, with the adventurous hope of youth.

The screenplay for Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers, the second book in the series, has taken the world by storm with 450 international screenplay awards. It has won awards at Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards, to name a few. Schewe has recently completed the screenplay for Bad Love Strikes and it just won the award for Best Feature Script at IMDb seventh edition Cannes Arts Film Fest.

Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the Bad Love series:



Bad Love Strikes at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer





Bad Love Tigers at https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer





Bad Love Beyond at https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer.





About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 35+ years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090.