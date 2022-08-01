The One Thing Crisis Management Teams Should Do Before Any Crisis

In this week's episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, discusses what crisis management teams should do, how they should do it, and why they should do it before disasters, emergencies or scandals strike their organizations.

The episode can be heard on YouTube at https://lnkd.in/eEeCemf7, on Apple Podcasts at https://lnkd.in/eSDGNUwS and wherever podcasts are heard. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal is the author of the bestselling book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.

###





