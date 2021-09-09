‘The Noble Edge’ Wins Gold Medal in Literary Titan Book Award and Top Honors in the Hollywood Book Festival

Seattle, WA—Christopher Gilbert's The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time picked up two more book awards; one a Gold Medal Literary Titan Award and another from the Hollywood Book Festival in the Business category. Previously Gilbert, an International Ethics Consultant, won the 2021 International Impact Book Award in the Leadership category. Readers, or those who have heard him interviewed, find his teachings and style much like that of Wayne Dyer. Gilbert's ability to transmit compelling advice, in an engaging manner, creates messages which will be taken to heart by a wide audience.

Embracing the tenets in The Noble Edge, Gilbert believes, will "advance our character" and allow the "nobility we are born with to flourish through the agreement of our words and actions." Creating a better world, by uplifting our ethical decision-making framework, is a bold quest and one Christopher Gilbert has been working towards as professor, public speaker, consultant, public and author.

One Amazon reviewer, Olivia White, noted that Gilbert "invites the reader to not only define ethics, but also to apply ethical behavior to everyday activities. Through real world anecdotes and imagined circumstances Gilbert offers the reader the opportunity to explore the what ifs of ethics." Another, Charlene Hermes, wrote that The Noble Edge "inspired this reader to try and do better in their life. Not saying perfect, but at least to try and change and improve choices that are made. This reader gives this a 5-star read. It is an awesome book and makes the reader think about choices and life dilemmas face every day.

The Noble Edge opens with Dr. Gilbert's Ethics Principle #1: "Laws tell us what we can do; ethics tells us what we should do." Legality is the start of a conversation about what is ethical- not the end! This is a book for the family room at home or the board rooms of business. As many of the thirty 5-star reviews state, this is a guidebook you can read again and again. Gilbert employs fictitious and real-life scenarios, some from his own experiences, to drive home big and small ethical conundrums.

In this increasingly toxic moral era, trust and authenticity grow more precious by the minute. The truth is that our most rewarding business, personal, and family relationships are founded on honesty. The Noble Edge invites readers into an inspirational conversation about building trust that is spiced with personal stories, humorous anecdotes, and invaluable guidance.

The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time offers a path through the ethical and moral minefield staring us all in the face! Decisions made today, by parents or Presidents, will ring in our ears for many decades.

"In this engaging work, speaker and ethics consultant Gilbert takes readers on a digestible journey through morality, law, and ethics. Gilbert highlights the pitfalls of relying on ethical "isms"—subjectivism, relativism, consequentialism, virtuism, and universalism—illustrating his points through dilemmas faced by an imaginary choice maker and stories about his own business challenges. Those concerned with the ethical weight of choices small and large will find much to ponder here." —Publisher's Weekly Review

"Wow! I couldn't put it down. The book is brilliant, inspiring, filled with humor that informs and amazing personal stories. If I were still Dean of the USC Law School, I would assign it to every student." —The Honorable Dorothy Nelson, Past Dean, University of Southern California Law School, Retired Chair of the United States Baha'i National Spiritual Assembly

"The Noble Edge is truly an inspirational book, encouraging us to become the best versions of ourselves, and to advance into a society that rests on trust, respect, and ethical choices. Highly recommended." —Rachel Song, Editor and Writer

The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, ISBN 978-1631954054 (e-book) $8.49, (paperback) $17.95, Morgan James Publishing, 254 pages, Available at Amazon in Kindle and Paperback and Barnes & Noble.

About Christopher Gilbert, PhD: Dr. Christopher Gilbert is a senior international ethics consultant and popular keynote speaker. As co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, he has worked with Fortune 500, government, and non-profit organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe to spearhead sustainability, human capacity development, and business conduct programs.

With over 25 years of award-winning teaching experience in colleges and universities on four continents, Chris has also pioneered nationally recognized professional development and ethics centers. As a motivational speaker and author, he is well known for his informative humor, authenticity, and personalized inspiration. He holds a PhD specializing in leadership ethics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Chris is the author of the bestselling There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing and his newest release, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, is an inspirational conversation about truth and trust. You can find more information about Chris Gilbert on his website, nobleedgeconsulting.com. Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/NobleEdgeBookTrailer.

