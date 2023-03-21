The  N C A A  final  4  used to be about basketball  NOW ITS ABOUT GAMBLING !!

From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Now that all the pro leagues and colleges are MAKING $ FROM THE GAMBLING Gambling addiction has exploded I have been getting calls and e mails from young people and mothers and fathers of young people looking for help Arnie Wexler said " TODAY It is easier to gamble on the games than it is to buy cigarettes or a can of beer on college campuses all over the country" Some years back , Arnie was on a TV show with Howard Cossell (ABC Sports Beat). The topic was: Does the media encourage the public to gamble? Bobby Knight, Indiana University basketball coach at the time, said: "A newspaper which published point spreads should also publish names and addresses of services that render to prostitutes. On the same show, former baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn said: "Anything that encourages gambling on team sports bothers me. We all look hypocritical. But then why are we putting up the odds unless we are trying to encourage it?" David Stern, NBA commissioner said: "We don't want the week's grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event" Today its ok as they all get a piece of the $ lost by gamblers its blood $$ Arnie has spoken to students who gamble in college, day and night. They even gamble during class, and it goes on in high school even in the lunch rooms. According to a Harvard study a few years ago, 4.67 percent of young people have a gambling problem. Today its a lot higher Experts tell us that the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In another survey, 96 percent of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14 . Today When you open your local newspaper or watch T V you do see lines and point spreads on sporting events. And betting info on t v and radio all day and night FROM THE BOOK MONEY PLAYERS DAYS AND NIGHTS INSIDE THE NBA



BY ARMEN KETEYIAN AND HARVEY ARATON



ARNIE WEXLER IS QUOTED SAYING ON A NCAA PANEL IN NYC CALLED "GAMBLING AND COLLEGE SPORTS"



"THE GAMBLING IS GOING ON THE NEXT GENERAL THING THATS GOING TO HAPPEN IS A MAJOR POINT SHAVING SCANDAL ITS JUST AROUND THE CORNER GUYS AND WHEN IT HAPPENS YOU ARE GOING TO SEE COLLEGE ADMINISTRATORS SAY HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN IN OUR SCHOOL"



THE NCAA LET ME WRITE 4 ARTICLES ON GAMBLING ADDICTION OVER THE YEARS FOR THE NCAA NEWS. AND I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN 1 CALL FROM A COLLEGE ADMINISTRATOR ,COACH,OR A. D. BUT MANY CALLS FROM STUDENTS WHO WANTED HELP. Get the real scoop: Talk to Arnie Wexler who is one of the nation's leading experts on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself, who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968. He has been involved in helping compulsive gamblers for the last 54 years. Through the years, Wexler has spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone else in America over the years. If are writing about the games you should also write about the gambling



