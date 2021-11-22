The Law of Attraction Changed My Life

The entire purpose of Universal Law is unification. It is our journey for an expression of One, of All, in an experience of love, of joy, and of peace. At the time you are in adherence, you are in alignment with the Universal Law of which the Law of Attraction is a subset. The Law of Attraction it is a guide, a road map, and a way in which to know the unknowable. The Divine Plan is very dynamic as if it is etched throughout the universe. A missing piece of the mystery about how the universe works is finally being told.

The Universal Law also known as The Law of Love is a way to understand and know the Divine Plan. The hidden agenda has been to keep people disempowered. Dark forces have spent centuries misinforming, suppressing truth, and lying to the world. They have an agenda to stop you from finding the Light and your returning path to ascension called oneness. They have failed. The planet will return to balance.

Traveling in my car towards the next town, I briefly saw a speed limit sign. My mind shifted into an unusual focus, sensing that there were other laws beside traffic signs that surpass the highway signs, but were invisible. This was before The Law of Attraction was introduced to the public.

I have had an insatiable curiosity, throughout my life. I found out that the book by Napoleon Hill, "Think and Grow Rich" left out important facts.. People were left with only part of the information needed. The publisher would not print the book with certain truths. This kind of censorship is very prevalent in current times. Publishing houses have authors rewrite their work only to provide the idea of attracting material items or objects, without all the real answers for manifesting.

Censorship was happening as far back as the Council of Nicea in 325 AD, in the revision of the Bible. Suppression comes from behind the scenes of those in control of our information and leadership. There are dark forces who do not want certain information known. Then, people could be in charge of their lives, rather than needing experts, government, or organizations to provide answers with control. This incomplete concept about The Law of Attraction has brought many anguish and despair attempting to manifest money or other items into their lives.

This group decided they were smarter than the people were and could control the planet from their manipulating the truth to the people. Their plan has existed for centuries, resulting in false information, misinformation, or lack of information with a mindset of fear. Knowing the love of a beneficent power, which created the cosmos, and all that is within it was lost. Servitude, survival, and helplessness were promoted.

This has been a gradual merging of a fear driven program through centuries, while patiently infiltrating all aspects of society. The culture was misinformed and lied to in every part of life as religion, medicine, education, politics, news, entertainment, and non-profit organizations. Those who wanted to dominate had to prevent any information that would encourage self-empowerment.

Love will be the recapturing, the re-embracing, or the re-claiming of your Divinity and multi-inter-dimensional being remembering that you have the connection to the universal love that created us. The Universal Laws supersede the laws of countries and common science. When the universe and man align, the results are beneficial. Presently, this is being addressed through Quantum Physics.

"Everything in life is a vibration", said Albert Einstein. Ester Hicks who channels Abraham brought the pieces together for me. "As you identify the thing that you want and you achieve vibrational harmony with it, by the Law of Attraction, you summon the Energy through you, and that is what life is."

Tesla said, "If you want to understand the universe, it is about energy, vibration, and frequency". When I raise my consciousness, which is energy, into a higher vibration, and become the same frequency, I become the same energy of what I desire, and manifests. This is the meaning of The Law of Attraction.

The practical information to move into a higher consciousness I found in I using the list for the fruits of the spirit from Galatians in the Bible. Then I could apply those attitudes, thinking, and behaviors. Projecting my higher vibrations from my new consciousness then attracts like manifestations to come back to me. "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new." 2 Corinthians 5:17

With a rational mind, I was able to identify the negative qualities I needed to let go. Replacing the space with love and grace changed my inner feelings. Gradually, I noticed my life was changing. What goes around comes around. I moved from an appalling marriage by changing me. Applying this course of action brought me a twenty-two year relationship of unconditional love.

My books and counseling explains how to release the barriers that stop intentions from manifesting. Transforming our lives from fear into love is the answer. It is a process described in my book, "Paradigm Busters", at Amazon. It is as simple as "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear." 1 John 4:18

The Law of Attraction is all about my aligning with the love of God, through compassion and synchronicity. The Law of Attraction is not about material wealth and possessions, but in attracting joy, love, and caring. The right use of will power is to unite with my higher power's grace and love, knowing that God's grace is sufficient. Intuition is the presence of my higher self. It gives me beautiful visions of humanity joined in harmony, living in peace, self-sustaining communities, and upholding the sanctity of all life, in all ways.

Check out her website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424 178 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./