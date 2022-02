From: Michael Kondoudis -- DC Trademark Lawyer Washington , DC Friday, February 4, 2022



NFT Trademark Info Hub The Law Office of Michael E. Kondoudis® has launched its new NFT Trademark Information Center. The new web page, located at https://www.mekiplaw.com/nft-trademark-filing-information/, is an up-to-date compilation of NFT trademark filings and information. On just one web page, visitors are able to quickly see who is filing NFT trademark applications and visualize the macro trademarking trends in the NFT space. About Michael Kondoudis For more than twenty years, Michael Kondoudis has been the go-to trademarking expert for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Michael is a USPTO-licensed trademark and patent attorney, educator, speaker, and author of the Amazon best-seller: Going From Business Owner to Brand Owner. He is also an authority trusted by national news media on major trademark stories. For more information, visit www.mekiplaw.com.