The Key Role of Ghostwriters and How to Hire One, According to Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Plymouth, MI—Ghostwriters are the narrative architects of the literary world, working behind the curtain to construct well-written, professional, and distinct content. Many readers have probably read a ghostwritten book without knowing it, since their names are often uncredited in the books they write. Book Publicist Scott Lorenz highlights his favorite ghostwriters in 2023, as well as the top agencies, and a few tips for hiring a ghostwriter in his blog.

Authors seek out ghostwriters for a variety of reasons. Scott Lorenz says, "As a book publicist deeply involved in the world of storytelling, some of my clients seek out ghostwriters to pen their books. Working with a ghostwriter can save you valuable time and energy, and give your book a professional edge. But ghostwriters can be hard to vet, and their referrals tend to be word-of-mouth."

"Find a ghostwriter who will elevate your story, build your brand authority, and above all, make the book-writing process a breeze. If you've been thinking about writing a book for more than a year, it's time to hire a ghostwriter!" Lorenz says.

Independent Ghostwriters

Author Marie Hasty is a concierge ghostwriter and former hospital nurse who writes business books and memoirs for healthcare innovators. Her clients are often busy clinicians and leaders. "The books I write for my clients change lives. That's what I love about ghostwriting — even more so than the personal relationships and getting to learn from healthcare leaders. These aren't vanity books; they're deeply impactful career investments," Marie says. Marie's work can be found here: http://www.mariehasty.com

"You need to think about your target audience," says ghostwriter Debra Englander. "Some authors want a book to promote their business or gain more visibility. I help the author communicate his or her message in the most effective way to reach a wide readership." Debra Englander has worked as a writer and editor for magazines and publishers and managed a business book program at Wiley for seventeen years. Debra's work can be found here: http://www.linkedin.com/in/DebraEnglander/

Ghostwriting Agencies

Writer's groups and agencies can be another great resource for finding a ghostwriter for your next project. For example, Gotham Ghostwriters, founded by CEO Dan Gerstein, is the first ghostwriting agency dedicated to long-form writing solutions. With a network of over 3,200 skilled writers, Gotham Ghostwriters has successfully matched clients with top-tier editorial professionals for over a decade.

Between this top agency and the individual writers mentioned earlier, authors should be able to find someone who meets their ghostwriting needs.

4 Tips for Hiring a Ghostwriter

Scott Lorenz emphasizes the most important things to know before hiring a ghostwriter:

1. Know ghostwriting rates. Many people are surprised at the going rate for ghostwriting. For example, Gotham Ghostwriting's rates start around $30-35k for a book. Top writers charge in the six figures. If you want a professionally written book, expect to pay at least $25,000.

2. Know your audience. Knowing your audience leads to a more successful book launch and a more targeted book.

3. Do some vetting. Ghostwriters can be difficult to evaluate because many work under strict Non-Disclosure Agreements. However, any writer should have samples of work you can view before agreeing to work together.

4. Seek compatibility. The writing process can be an intimate affair with the author and ghostwriter. Look for someone who is reliable, and who you genuinely like talking to. They should be a good listener and take the time to understand you and your project.

The Bottom Line: Hire a Ghostwriter! A ghostwriter will get the job done faster and probably better than you can write it yourself.

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

