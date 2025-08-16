Saturday, August 16, 2025

The International Platform Association Speakers Bureau Teams Up with Beer Drinkers USA

Pair of new websites promotes a limited-edition IPA and offers printable "Beer Note" coupons

Washington, DC — Saturday, August 16, 2025

The International Platform Association (IPA) Speakers Bureau today announced a spirited collaboration with Beer Drinkers USA to promote a new limited-edition IPA beer and distribute customizable Beer Note coupons—fun, printable vouchers fans can redeem at participating venues.

The campaign is anchored by two companion sites:

• SendNewsReleaseFREE.com — a fast, accessible way to send news releases.



• PrintBeerMoneyFREE.com — download and personalize Beer Notes to support launch events and tastings.

How Beer Notes Work

Create or download a Beer Note at PrintBeerMoneyFREE.com.

Customize with event, logo, or speaker tie-ins.

Redeem at participating venues during the IPA launch promotions.

"Why not mix a little hops with headlines?" said Mitchell P. Davis, Editor & Publisher of ExpertClick.com and organizer of the IPA Speakers Bureau. "This partnership connects speakers, brewers, and fans in a way that's memorable, marketable, and a little mischievous."

PR Meets IPA

Leveraging the IPA Speakers Bureau's connections with journalists, producers, and event organizers, the launch blends classic public-relations mechanics with a playful coupon-driven promotion. Members can announce tastings and tour dates via SendNewsReleaseFREE.com, while fans print Beer Notes to bring friends—and a sense of occasion—to participating taprooms.

Call to Action:

Send News Releases Free: www.expertclick.com/pressreleasewire/refer/Guest-of-Mitch

Print Beer Notes: www.PrintBeerMoneyFREE.com

Learn More: www.SendNewsReleaseFREE.com

About the International Platform Association (IPA) Speakers Bureau

The IPA Speakers Bureau connects experts and speakers with media and event organizers, offering profiles, booking tools, and visibility among journalists and producers.

About Beer Drinkers USA

Beer Drinkers USA celebrates American beer culture—supporting breweries, hosting community events, and championing bold new releases nationwide.