The First African American to be Awarded the Medal of Honor in the Vietman War

From: Robert Toporek -- TeamChildren -Youth Charity Philadelphia , PA Thursday, May 27, 2021

About TeamChildren

TeamChildren, an Audubon based nonprofit, is making a huge difference in the educational future of children. Its mission is to ensure every child has the tools and opportunities they need to contribute and compete effectively in today’s rapidly changing digital global environment. It aims to demonstrate the importance and effectiveness of its efforts and expand them throughout the region, the state and the nation.



This summer, Team/children is raising $75,000 to launch a groundbreaking early childhood development program and expand its teen program where teenaged volunteers will learn how to refurbish computers and run a nonprofit organization.



For more information, contact Samantha Schwartz by email (sschwartz@teamchildren.com) or phone (484-459-3154). ###

