The First 3 Things To Do When Responding To A Business Crisis
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Tuesday, August 16, 2022


The cover of Edward Segal's book on crisis management
 

In this week's episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, shares the first three steps business executives should take when they find out that they have crisis on their hands.  

The episode can be heard on  Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-management-minute/id1514212596, on  YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsrQlSfQrp4&t=6sand wherever podcasts are heard.. The Crisis Management Minute is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's commentaries, which which are about a minute long, are mini-masterclass on crisis management and crisis communication.

Previous episodes covered the following topics:

-       Why organizations need crisis management plans

-       Pay attention to these early warning signs of a business crisis

-       Why organizations need crisis response teams before there is a crisis

-       What  crisis management teams should do before a crisis

-       What you can learn by testing you crisis management team

He is the bestselling author of the award-winning  book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist.  His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
