The Fight for Dream Walkers Goes Public in The Midnight Oracle Book Three: The Gathering Storm

P.A. Farrell's Latest Paranormal Suspense Novel Raises the Stakes as Hidden Enemies Step into the Light

Karen thought exposing The Syndicate would protect dream walkers. Instead, it started a war.

In The Gathering Storm, the third book in P.A. Farrell's gripping The Midnight Oracle series, Karen and Luna face their most dangerous challenge yet. The Syndicate—a shadowy organization that has hunted dream walkers for over a century—is done hiding. When Karen goes on national television to reveal the truth, she becomes the most wanted woman in America.

Now The Network must fight back. With dream walkers disappearing, the government involved, and nowhere left to hide, Karen and her bonded cat Luna must decide how far they're willing to go to protect people like them. Because The Syndicate isn't just coming for Karen anymore. They're coming for everyone.

Fast-paced and impossible to put down, The Gathering Storm delivers heart-pounding suspense, characters who refuse to back down, and a battle that will change everything. Dr. Farrell combines her psychology expertise with pulse-racing action to create a story about courage, loyalty, and what it really means to stand up for what's right—even when the whole world is watching.

The Gathering Storm (Book 3 of The Midnight Oracle series) is now available:

Amazon (Kindle, and audiobook, no DRM)

EPUB format through major retailers

Draft2Digital for libraries

Discover all of P.A. Farrell's books at her Amazon author page:

https://tinyurl.com/4ewdunb8&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw2lepIwSJwVlgwO8w16MXfT" target="_blank" https://tinyurl.com/4ewdunb8

If you loved Books 1 and 2, you won't want to miss this explosive third installment. The war for the dream walkers has begun.

About P.A. Farrell: Dr. P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and author who writes accessible fiction for everyday readers. Her books span paranormal suspense, mental health guides, and middle-grade adventures—all designed to entertain, empower, and connect with readers from all walks of life.