The Dangers Of Depending On Old Technology

Monday, July 14, 2025

In this week's episode of the "Crisis Management Minute" podcast, crisis management expert Edward Segal shares an example of what can wrong when organizations rely on old and outdated hardware, software, and technology platforms.

You can listen to the show wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000717142296

The weekly "Crisis Management Minute" features advice and recommendations from Segal, who is the country's leading crisis management expert. Segal is the author of "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (John Murray Business) and "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands," which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

"Crisis Management Minute" was named one of the top five crisis management podcasts in 2025 by FeedSpot. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

