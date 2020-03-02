The Caring Generation® Radio Show - My Mom is Crazy

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – March 2, 2020

The Caring Generation® Radio Show For Caregivers – My Mom is Crazy

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, March 4th, on the Bold Brave Media Global Network. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

The caregiving topic for this week's program is tips for responding to emotional triggers in situations for caregivers who say My Mom is Crazy. The millennial generation is caring for grandparents and parents with mental health and substance abuse issues. Personality disorders go undiagnosed in the elderly population, making caregiving responsibilities feel impossible.

The guest for this program Erlene Rosowsky, PsyD, talks about late-life personality disorders. She is a Professor in the Clinical Psychology Department at William James College (WJC), where she serves as Director of the Concentration in Geropsychology and Director of the WJC Alliance for Aging. She is a Teaching Associate in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr.Rosowsky is a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America.

Dr. Rosowsky achieved international recognition as an expert on late-life personality disorders. She is well-published in the professional literature and has authored three books, numerous chapters, articles, and columns. In 2011, 2012, and 2017 Dr. Rosowsky was a Fulbright Specialist Scholar in global/public health visiting The Netherlands, Belgium, and China. In 2012, Dr. Rosowsky received the American Society on Aging Award for "outstanding contributions to the field of aging.

Caregivers experience heightened emotions about caring for elderly parents. They may not realize being triggered by words, opinions, sounds, or situations. An emotional trigger can be a crazy mother saying "you never call" or a colleague at work who takes loud, deep breaths, sighs, or moans to get attention. Hearing "you never call" or that deep breath, sigh, or moan sets off emotional fire alarms.

Learning to identify emotional triggers and automatic responses to situations help caregivers create habits to respond with internal calm instead of upset. Psychological upset related to caregiving situations can interrupt productivity at work and the ability to focus on care for elderly parents at home.

Triggered emotions distract the mind and cause a cycle of spinning, similar to being stuck on a merry-go-round. Identifying the trigger and returning to a place of focus, stability, and calm is the goal for caregivers who are led by emotions.

When personality disorders are present, elderly parents may not realize the effect of their behaviors on adult children caregivers. In other situations, the actions may be intentional in an attempt to manipulate the reaction and response of the caregiver.

Regardless of the cause, caregivers can learn new habits to feel more empowered and in control of caregiving situations. Being in an impossible situation, caring for a crazy mother or a person who uses an emotional trigger is not sustainable long term for any caregiver.

In the March 4 edition of The Caring Generation, Pamela D. Wilson offers ten tips for responding to the idea that my mom is crazy to manage emotional triggers. Learning positive responses to emotional triggers can be applied to all aspects of life: caregiving, personal relationships, and the workplace. The Caring Generation radio shows offer tips and solutions to help caregivers and aging adults manage and feel more in control of caregiving relationships and situations.

Make plans to join Pamela D. Wilson, caregiving expert and the host of The Caring Generation® radio at 6 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Mountain, 8 p.m. Central, and 9 p.m. Eastern every Wednesday night. Replays of the weekly programs are available in podcast format with transcripts on Pamela's website and all major podcast sites. Corporations interested in digital support programs for working caregivers can contact Pamela for more information about workplace caregiver programs. More information is available on Pamela's website.

#