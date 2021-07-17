CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

July 17, 2021

The Caring Generation® Podcast: Why Caregivers Quit

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Wilson shares reasons why caregivers walk away from family caregiving and workplace responsibilities. Guest Michael R. Solomon, professor of marketing at the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and a consumer industry consultant, talks about healthcare from a consumer perspective.

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. In addition, listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps

Why Do Caregivers Quit?

Caregiving relationships that struggle include the caregiver feeling abandoned by family, missing contact with friends, and trading personal time to care for aging parents. In addition, family caregivers and healthcare workers are undervalued for their efforts as they work long hours in emotionally difficult settings like hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living communities, and home care settings.

The unexpected aspects of caring for others are emotionally and physically draining when good boundaries do not exist resulting in situations where caregivers cannot separate their personal lives from their work. While many caregivers are passionate about their efforts, a lack of support from companies and family members dampens the positive aspects of caring for the elderly and disabled.

Caregivers quit for many reasons that can be avoided by offering workplace training, group and family support, education about caring for aging parents and managing health concerns, workplace flexibility, better time management, reasonable schedules, and other aspects important to family and professional caregivers. Turnover in the healthcare industry remains high with few solutions for staffing shortages.

A lack of family caregivers exists with one child usually taking on all of the care responsibilities. Smaller family sizes and adults choosing not to have children will require other options like paying for home care, using technology to support care or living in assisted communities in the future.

Guest Michael R. Solomon Professor and Consumer Industry Consultant

Michael R Solomon is passionate about the extraordinary world of the ordinary consumer. He joins Wilson to discuss the relationship between healthcare, caregiving, and how products and services can become more relevant to offer support caring for aging loved ones.

As a Professor of Marketing in the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and an industry consultant, Michael combines cutting-edge academic theory with actionable real-world strategies. He helps managers get inside the heads of their customers so they can anticipate and satisfy their deepest and most pressing needs – today and tomorrow. An executive at Subaru said it best: "The man is a scholar who is current and street-wise."

Michael R Solomon advises global clients in leading industries such as apparel, footwear, financial services, e-commerce, retail, sports, manufacturing, and transportation on marketing strategies to make them more consumer-centric. In addition, he regularly appears on television shows including The Today Show, Good Morning America, and CNN to comment on consumer issues, and interviewed by The New York Times, USA Today, Adweek, and Time.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

