Golden, Colorado – February 6, 2021

The Caring Generation® Podcast: Why Are Old People Stubborn?

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the topic is Why Are Old People Stubborn: Dealing with Loss

Why Are Old People Stubborn? Dealing with Loss

When elderly parents disagree or refuse help, children express concerns about dealing with stubborn elderly parents. Children with limited life experience who have not experienced losses have difficulty empathizing with the losses experienced by aging parents that may result in behaviors perceived to be stubborn. With age and time, all adults will experience losses.

On this caregiving podcast, Wilson offers insights to help adult children caregivers gain a different perspective about dealing with stubborn parents. Caregivers, in many aspects, can be rigid and stubborn in their approach to offering help to parents. Some caregivers feel the urge to step in and take over the life of a parent—unintentionally restricting the ability of a parent to make decisions and live independently.

These disagreements about the help offered by caregivers and the help desired by an elderly parent can lead to significant conflict in family relationships. A lack of discussion about caregiving in general leads to these ongoing tug of war battles between adult children caregivers and elderly parents.

It's Not What You Like – It's What You Do

On this podcast, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson interviews an older adult, Jose, who shares the experience of living with his children, being unable to manage his health, and making the decision to live in a nursing home. The practicalities of being alone at home all day and attempting to manage multiple medications led Jose to thoughts of worry about his children returning home after a workday to find him dead. While Jose admits that living in a nursing home is better for his health when asked if he likes living in a nursing home, he tells Wilson, "it's not what you like—it's what you do" to adjust to the changes that life brings.

Adjusting to and Grieving Losses

As dealing with loss becomes part of life for all adults including losing elderly parents, Wilson talks about her experience of losing both parents and shares an interview with Dr. William Worden. Worden shares insights about the relationships between children and parents specific to death. Insight is offered into the importance of having positive relationships with elderly parents during life so that adult children do not experience grief or anger after the passing of a parent.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday sharing conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships.

