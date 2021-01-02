CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – January 2, 2021

The Caring Generation® My Elderly Mother is Never Happy

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

My Elderly Mother is Never Happy

During this program, Wilson shares insights into relationships with mothers whose unhappiness becomes more noticeable as the time spent in caregiving relationships increases. An unhappy elderly mother can be a situational concern when significant life changes necessitate a need for help.

On the other hand, some elderly parents have been unhappy for all of their lives. How can caregivers avoid the fate of being an unhappy person and manage caring for an elderly mother who is never happy? Negativity, criticism, attention-seeking, guilt, control issues, safety concerns, and financially dependent elderly parents are all issues that adult children can experience when caring for elderly parents.

Why Caregivers Give Until the Point of Burnout

Adult children can feel a significant responsibility to care for elderly parents. As a result, rather than confronting or setting boundaries with an unhappy elderly parent, some caregivers go into a pleasing mode, hoping for approval or love. This imbalance in caregiving relationships eventually results in burnout for the caregiver who gives until the point that anger or frustration takes over.

Caregivers of all ages sacrifice personal relationships, marriages, careers, and health to care for elderly parents, some of whom fail to recognize or appreciate the effort. By learning to discuss care issues early and to set boundaries with elderly parents, adult children can learn to manage relationships with parents who may never be happy.

Caregiver Radio Show Guest Elderlaw Attorney Rose Mary Zapor on the Topic of Power of Attorney

Elderlaw attorney Rose Mary Zapor of the Zapor Law Firm joins Wilson to answer questions about the responsibilities of being a power of attorney. Family members who serve in this role for elderly parents can learn about the role of a medical or financial power of attorney plus the pitfalls that lead to power of attorney abuse.

Rose Mary Zapor, Esq. started her legal career in 1987 as a paralegal, including handling and processing Social Security and personal injury claims for attorneys while attending law school. Before becoming a lawyer, Rose was a licensed teacher in four states and a former theater professor in Pennsylvania, where she met her husband of 40 years.

Zapor has handled matters in both state and federal courts in Colorado and has appeared on television and in newspapers. Rose was a caregiver for her mother until she passed away at 97 and currently restricts her practice to Elder Law, including Medicaid, Guardianship/ Conservatorship, Wills and Trusts, and Probate.

