Golden, Colorado – August 8, 2021

The Caring Generation® Healthcare Issues Faced by Caregivers

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Wilson talks about healthcare challenges that caregivers and aging adults experience and the importance of advocating for care.

Wilson releases new shows for The Caring Generation series each Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. Also shared are interviews and research from experts worldwide about health prevention and planning for the future to avoid caregiving stress and unexpected situations. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website, podcast, and music apps worldwide

Healthcare Issues Faced by Caregivers

Healthcare issues faced by caregivers grow as the amount of time devoted to the care of aging parents increases. In addition to navigating the healthcare system, caregiving responsibilities include managing family relationships, emotional and physical health worries, the financial strain of giving up a job or paying for the care of an elderly parent, finding trustworthy service providers for home care, respite care, hospice care and more.

Healthcare issues exist for caregivers and aging adults. The government, private insurers, hospitals, and other public and private entities—each with their own policies, interests, and regulations—control the healthcare market. Relying on healthcare providers, politicians, or the government to be honest and disclose conflicts of interest when making health decisions is partly why consumers are disillusioned and lack trust in healthcare and other government systems

The Healthcare System Prioritizes Financial Interests—Not Always Consumer Interests

Conflicts of interest exist when healthcare providers refer patients to labs, x-ray clinics, and other providers they own or in which they have a financial interest. Unfortunately, consumers rarely read the small print about ownership or financial interest on websites or documentation they sign.

As a result, patients do not recognize that they have other options or choices for care. Transfer this lack of education to the conflict of interest that exists in political systems. How many politicians own stock in medical mask companies, pharmaceutical companies offering vaccines, or other companies they support? How many consumers realize the big picture effects of the votes they cast?

Uneducated Healthcare Consumers are Most at Risk

The government preaches about disadvantaged populations every day. Yet, what is being done to solve the problem at the root cause? Health insurance and the healthcare system are challenging to navigate.

Education is a solution to healthcare problems and many other problems. But until consumers ask questions to become more informed instead of trusting, the least educated and disadvantaged populations may surrender choice to the loudest voice promoting disinformation and fear.

Caregivers face many challenges that require tremendous energy, time, effort, and patience. During this program, Wilson encourages caregivers and aging adults to be open-minded, ask questions, and evaluate information to make wise and independent healthcare choices.

Learn More About Wilson's Efforts to Support Family Caregivers

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues.

