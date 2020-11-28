CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – November 28, 2020

The Caring Generation® Elderly Taking Care of Elderly

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, December 2th, on the Bold Brave Media Network. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

Elderly Children Taking Care of Elderly Parents

The aging of the United States population has resulted in elderly children in their 70's caring for elderly parents in their 90's. In some situations, elderly friends care for elderly friends. Elderly taking care of the elderly is a trend that will continue to grow as the population continues to age.

For adult children who look forward to the freedom of retirement years, bearing the responsibility of caring for an elderly parent can be all-consuming. Elders who did not plan to need care may not have sufficient income or savings to pay for medical expenses and related care needs. Adult children may spend their retirement savings to care for elderly parents. The financial and time commitment of caregiving can result in relationship friction between spouses. During this program, Wilson shares five situations that impact caregiving relationships.

It is well documented in research that being a caregiver results in physical and emotional stress. In addition to caring for an elderly parent, elderly adult children may be facing their own health issues. One spouse may be the primary caregiver for the other spouse in addition to caring for an aging mother or father.

Resentment, anger, and feelings of guilt creep into relationships when discussions do not occur about care situations or alternatives for care. While elderly parents prefer to receive care only from children, this situation is not always possible or realistic.

The best care situations arise from family discussions about the type and amount of care needed and the source of the care. Hiring in-home caregivers or moving an elderly parent to a care community may be the best plan to maintain family relationships and minimize the health effects of caregiving for elderly children.

While some families may focus on duty and responsibility and avoid using outside services, others may realize that they can't provide the amount and type of care needed for an elderly parent. Investigating care costs and options in the early stages of caregiving offers the best path to ensuring that an elderly parent receives needed care with or without support from adult children.

Caregiver Radio Show Guest Dr. Kathryn McDonald: Making Healthcare Safer

The guest for the health and wellness segment of this show is patient-safety expert Dr. Kathryn McDonald. Dr. McDonald will share information about patient safety practices in hospitals that caregivers and older adults should be aware of to be proactive about care. She holds primary appointments in the Johns Hopkins Schools of Nursing and Medicine and joint appointments in the Carey Business School and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Dr. McDonald is also affiliated with the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality and co-directs the Center for Diagnostic Excellence. Before joining Johns Hopkins, Dr. McDonald was the founding executive director of the Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research at Stanford University's School of Medicine and executive director of Stanford's Center for Health Policy.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships. The Caring Generation® radio program airs live at 6 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Mountain, 8 p.m. Central, and 9 p.m. Eastern every Wednesday night. Replays of the weekly programs are available on all major podcast sites. Wilson's website features the podcast and radio program transcripts. Information about Wilson's commitment to online caregiver education, keynotes, video conferencing, caregiver support, and creating workplaces where people matter is on her website at www.pameladwilson.com.

#