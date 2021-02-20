The Caring Generation®: Dealing With Irrational Elderly Parents

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Golden, Colorado – February 20, 2021

The Caring Generation®

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the topic is How to Deal with Irrational Elderly Parents.

During this podcast, Wilson shares tips for understanding why elderly parents may appear to be irrational when they may be struggling with other issues, including undiagnosed health concerns like Alzheimer's or dementia. For all adults, becoming more proactive in learning about health and preparing for aging is essential to avoid the surprises most families face when an elderly parent or a spouse needs care.

How to Deal with Irrational Elderly Parents

Elderly parents may be viewed to be irrational for many reasons that may be considered rational. Adult children may think parents to be unreasonable when disagreements arise. By investigating the foundation of why elderly parents disagree or refuse help, family caregivers can support parents remaining more independent and in control of their lives.

An unknown diagnosis of Alzheimer's or dementia may result in scattered thinking, paranoia, and other unusual behaviors by elderly parents. Rather than considering a parent to be irrational, make a doctor appointment to rule out medical causes for the actions witnessed.

Decision-making is another area where contention may exist. Adult parents may be slower to make decisions than adult children caregivers would like.

A range of emotions can exist from feeling a loss of control, being in denial, fear of making changes, and change appearing to be a monumental effort that can delay decision-making. Additionally, not fully understanding the consequences of decisions may have parents hesitating to sell and move out of a home to a care home or finalize estate plans.

Everyone involved in care situations is best served to take the time to evaluate decisions and to find help for situations that are non-routine and for which experience in making similar situations does not exist. Caregivers often express concern about making mistakes and then admit to lacking experience. Instead of worrying about mistakes, Wilson encourages all caregivers to see help from professionals with experience.

Dr. Claudia Mills – Do Parent and Children Owe Each Other Anything?

Wilson shares an interview with Dr. Claudia Mills, a beloved philosophy professor at CU-Boulder from 1991 to 2014, when she retired as Emeritus Associate Professor of Philosophy. Prof. Mills has published numerous papers on ethics, applied ethics, and political philosophy. Her discussion with Wilson focuses on the idea of the relationship between parents and children and the duties of offering help and services versus focusing in relationships.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites. Wilson works with caregiving organizations and corporations to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience and how to be proactive to plan ahead for health and aging issues.

