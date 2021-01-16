CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

The Caring Generation®- Being A Caregiver Is Not Easy

Golden CO - Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

On this program for caregivers and aging adults, Pamela D Wilson shares tips and solutions for caregivers who struggle with the day to day challenges related to being a caregiver for an aging parent. Caregivers are thrown into unexpected situations and can feel pressured to make decisions and hard choices about the care for parents.

Caregivers express fear about having to do things for which they have no experience. This fear often results in feelings of embarrassment, frustration, or discomfort.

Wilson shares tips for caregivers about how to maintain a positive outlook and commit to self-care routines. She discusses the idea of time relative to the time that caregivers trade for caregiving activities, the time-sensitivity of identifying medical conditions early, and the time caregivers should commit to their own care.

While seen as a time luxury, maintaining friendships, and social connections is essential for caregivers to feel that some balance exists between personal lives, work, and caring for aging parents. The warning signs that caregivers may be doing too much are also discussed on this program.

Guest Dr. Christopher A. Lowry, University of Colorado Boulder

Dr. Christopher Lowry joins Wilson to talk about the connection between stress, the immune system, and the gut. The emotional aspects and stress of caregiving often result in stomach upset and related gastrointestinal issues. Lowry discusses his research about how stress affects the stomach and what caregivers can do to strengthen the gut and the immune system.

Christopher A. Lowry, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology, Center for Neuroscience, and Center for Microbial Exploration at the University of Colorado Boulder. From 1995 to 2007, he was a Research Fellow at the University Research Centre for Neuroendocrinology at the University of Bristol in Bristol, England.

Dr. Lowry's research program focuses on understanding: 1) stress-related physiology and behavior with an emphasis on the microbiome-gut-brain axis, including the role of serotonin, a chemical signaling molecule in the body and the brain; and 2) neural mechanisms underlying anxiety disorders, affective disorders, and trauma- and stressor-related disorders, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and development of novel strategies for both the prevention and treatment of these disorders and their medical comorbidity, including allergy, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships. Podcast replays of the weekly programs are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites. More about Wilson's commitment to online caregiver education, caregiver support, and keynotes is on her website at www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

