The Bestselling ‘Bad Love Strikes,’ Now Available in an Audiobook: Feel-Good Sci-Fi Combines Factual History with Fun Adventure!

BAD LOVE STRIKES recently became a Bestselling book in 'Time-Travel Fiction' behind Stephen King on Amazon.com Bad Love Strikes is the first book in the Bad Love series. The second book is Bad Love Tigers, the third is Bad Love Beyond.

In Bad Love Strikes, the author asks, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of teens from Oak Ridge, TN is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, and the creation of the Atomic bomb.

The first of a now three-book series was written by WWII history buff and 32-year oncologist Dr. Kevin Schewe, Bad Love Strikes is an enjoyable romp that balances the delicate subject matter of a dark time in history, with the adventurous hope of youth.

The teens, known as the Bad Love Gang, discover The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time travel machine created by Roosevelt in case the bomb failed. Because it's made to go back to the WWII years, the teens come up with a mission to save Jews and Gypsies from the Holocaust in November 1944 by using a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber that was known as The Phantom Fortress.

A soundtrack of suggested songs the reader can listen to throughout adds a nostalgic backdrop to the storyline.

"I have a music-centered brain, and I tend to think in musical terms," says Schewe. "If you have music in the background of a story, it makes it more real, adds more feeling. It's kind of like a movie soundtrack."

Schewe, who has a background in physics, has always loved stories about time travel. Last year, he read a documentary on the true story of the Phantom Fortress. The plane, a WWII, B-17 bomber, landed by itself, had no crew on board, and appeared to have transported them through time and space back to their home base, where they were later found, not actually knowing the true fate of their plane.

"That made me think, 'What if they time traveled?'" said Schewe, and his story was born. He wrote it in three months, drawing from his vast knowledge of history, and found a publisher immediately. When asked why he chose a softer approach to such a serious topic as the holocaust, Schewe was ready with an answer:

"In my line of work, I deal with giving people hope," says the radiation oncologist. "I go from room to room every day, and I'll walk in one room and tell somebody that their PET scan or CT scan is perfect and wonderful and they're in complete remission from their cancer. Then I'll go into the next room, five minutes later, and tell someone that their cancer has metastasized or spread to their bones or their lungs. The only way you can make that better is to truthfully give them the bad news, and then in the next breath you say, "But this is what we're going to do about it." That's the way you manage cancer patients. You have to live in reality and you have to tell the truth, but then you take that truth and say this is how we're going to change it and make it better. It is in that world that I work literally all day long, all year long, now for 32+ years. It's engrained in my soul to take bad news and to turn it into hope, and that's why I wrote my book this way. The holocaust was horrifying, terrible, and yet there are stories of hope that sprung out of that time. So this is a book about hope."

It's also a book about history, with solid historical facts and interesting anecdotes such as the creation of Area 51, the formation of Oak Ridge, TN, and the mysterious story of the Phantom Fortress. While readers may be left wondering where fact ends and fiction begins, it's a fun way to learn more about two nostalgic time periods from the past.

The Bad Love Gang is based on the real life heroes of Schewe and the friends he hung out with as they were growing up in middle class Missouri. The nicknames are real, and seven of the nine are still alive today. Schewe has a heart for young people, and hopes that teens will read his book about growing up in the 1970s, and realize that there is adventure to be created when you put the technology away, just hang out with your friends, and take an adventure or go exploring.

Whether you're a history buff, a time-travel buff, or just in need of a fun book that will leave you happy, Bad Love Strikes is the adventure you've been waiting for.

"Bad Love Strikes will make you feel like a teenager again and will transport you back to 1974 and 1944." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5 Star Review

"This book is not only a wonderfully exciting science fiction story, it is an experience, which takes you back in time, with adventure, historically accurate facts, and probably most uniquely by the author suggesting sound tracks to listen to whilst reading it."—Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5 Star Review

"It is a rare occasion to come across a book as ambitious, well-researched and, ultimately, as rewarding as Bad Love Strikes." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5 Star Review

"An absorbing and engaging book that intertwines one of the darkest times in history with hope, ingenuity, action, adventure and comedy." —David A. Holladay, M.D.

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Strikes is the first book in the Bad Love series. The second book is Bad Love Tigers, the third is Bad Love Beyond published in November 2020. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Strikes, ISBN 978-1950895090, 2019, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing available in paperback, hardcover and ebook and audiobook. 220 pages

