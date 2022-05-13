The Best Moment of Your Life humor article

Keynote Speaker and Comedian Jan McInnis offers her humor newsletter article about the best moments of your life. She urges you to take a 2 minute humor break and give some thought to the best moment of your life; maybe you'll have one of those best moments over the weekend, because as McInnis notes, "The best moments of our lives aren't always the ones we planned for and may not be the ones that we spend big bucks on."

In her article, she mentions the best moment of her life, and it was not being in front of thousands of people or being highlighted in major news outliets such as The Wall Street Journal. Those were wonderful events, but the best moment arrived without much fanfare.

McInnis realized what the best moment of her life really was when she saw an interview with comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Both comedians were being interviewed for an AARP event, and the interviewer asked them to talk about the best moment in their comedy career. McInnis said her "best moment just popped into her head, and it surprised her a little.

About Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.