“The American Dream is Alive and Well,” says John Czingula who Immigrated from Hungary After the Russian Invasion

New website www.DreamUSA.Net details how the hard-working immigrant, turned Hollywood actor and producer, aviator, skier, businessman, became a successful entrepreneur.

Englewood, CO—"The American Dream is alive and well" says John Czingula, author of From Utopia to The American Dream. Czingula's new website follows his book and helps bring his incredible story to life. www.DreamUSA.net

After the Russian occupation of Hungary after World War II, how does one boy escape his war-riddled homeland? How does an immigrant learn to thrive in a new place? Is the "American Dream" real? John Czingula shares this incredible life story in his book. From his childhood in Hungary to his escape to America to building a long list of careers and successes in America, this is truly an inspirational tale of perseverance.

Watch the book trailer at https://bit.ly/FromUtopiaTrailer





John Czingula reveals his family life in Debrecen, Hungary when the Russian army began to turn Hungary into a communist nation during and after WWII. He provides the unique perspective of a child who does not understand the full gravity of the situation, but his descriptions and experiences paint the horrifying full picture. In an interview, Czingula states, "I had a wonderful, wonderful childhood in Hungary before the war ... then came the war, the Germans and the Russians and the Americans and some English, and we went through the second World War within the battle. In other words, my grandmother had five acres of land just outside of the city of Debrecen, and my father was a gardening engineer." The Czingula family survives in a small bunker on this piece of land, where they live in fear of the warzone that Hungary had become.

"'From Utopia to the American Dream,' a fascinating and inspirational autobiography by John Czingula, is a tale that spans many different worlds and showcases triumphs and tribulations… Under the yoke of the Soviet Union, the Czingula family was lucky to survive intact and continued to struggle as the Soviets tightened their grip of every aspect of Hungarian society… Really this is two books—before and after John's escape from Hungary. 'From Utopia to the American Dream' is a story of hope, a book which demonstrates how dreams, determination and imagination are the magic elixirs of life." —Brad Butler, Author of 'A World Flight Over Russia' and 'Without Redemption.'

In 1957, Czingula is able to immigrate to America. With a new start comes new opportunities, and he is determined to make the most of it by attending college and experimenting with a variety of careers that were unavailable to him in Hungary. As he writes in his book, "As a boy, I wanted to be many things – a railroad man, pilot, soldier, engineer, actor, and entrepreneur. While I did have a menial job on the rails for a time, none of my other goals were possible while I was trapped behind the Iron Curtain. In fact, my future seemed destined to include imprisonment or worse, simply because I believed in capitalism and freedom."

"It's a beautifully told and inspiring story of how one individual pursued and eventually got to live the American dream through sheer relentlessness, ingenuity, hard work and perseverance. The book is both a personal reminiscence and a polemic to the evils of Communism, the hardship of war, the unceasing generosity of human beings and the triumph of the human spirit. Always suspenseful and often mesmerizing, this memoir is both entertaining, page after page, and completely satisfying." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

This story continues to be topical as history repeats itself. Czingula states, "There's a perfect example of this. The Russians are doing the same thing in the Ukraine as they did in 1956, after the war all the way to 1956, in Hungary. They were occupying the country; they forgot to go home. All the big powers were supposed to go home in 1947, and the Russians didn't move, so everybody stayed. That's why the Americans stayed in Germany for such a long time." As immigrants continue to seek freedom and new opportunities, From Utopia to the American Dream provides inspiration for those in similar situations; additionally, it gives new perspective to those who are not.

From Utopia to the American Dream is the true story of a Hungarian immigrant who finds success in America. This book is deeply personal and thoroughly captivating, as readers are led through John's life from his childhood in Hungary to his adulthood in America. John is someone who will leave behind a legacy of many careers, but most importantly, he will be known for his journey and the mindset that led him to the American Dream.

From Utopia to the American Dream, ISBN: 9798752601484, $14.95 Paperback, $27.95 Hardcover, $7.50 Kindle, 352 Pages, 2023. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble or via www.DreamUSA.net Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/FromUtopiaTrailer

About John Czingula: John is an actor, writer, producer, aviator, sailor, and avid skier. Born Janos Czingula, he was raised in Debrecen, Hungary during World War II. After surviving the Russian and German occupation of his home country and the Hungarian revolution in 1956, John immigrated to America by 1957. He pursued his lifelong dreams with this new start, traveling throughout the states, experimenting with acting and entrepreneurship, and starting a family. While in America, he started over twenty businesses, ranging from parking lot leasing to solar-thermal energy plants. From Utopia to the American Dream is the autobiographical journey of John's life, and how he went from survival in communist Hungary to embracing the American dream.

To reach John Czingula please send an email to: Jczingula@gmail.com.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090.