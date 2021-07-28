The All New Expand Your Vision to Gain Clarity, Courage & Confidence will be Free to Readers Its First 3 Days

Denver, CO. July 28, 2021 – Multiple book award-winning vision expert Dr. Lynn Hellerstein, is launching her latest book, Expand Your Vision: How to Gain Clarity, Courage, and Confidence on Thursday July 29th. The eBook will be free for three days on Amazon July 29-31 as a thank you from the author.

"Most limit their vision, their vision does not limit you," says Dr. Hellerstein.

Her first book, See it. Say it. Do it. has helped millions of adults and children globally, using her unique visualization methods to achieve the results they want in life. "Contrary to popular belief, 20/20 isn't perfect vision," Dr. Hellerstein said. "My visualization practice has been life changing for thousands of people. I love seeing your 'ta-dahs,' the continued steps in your life journey. When you expand your vision you gain clarity, courage and confidence."

Expand Your Vision: How to Gain Clarity, Courage, and Confidence reveals tips and strategies for:

· Removing blocks that most men, women, and children encounter and expanding your creativity.

· Eliminating spiraling burnouts that zap progress and use and experience a way to visualize that becomes your new window to recovery.

· Disconnecting the anxiety that shadows most musicians, entertainers, athletes, test takers—even you—from achieving peak performance.

Within the book, readers will discover many inspiring stories from people like Joey, who at age 7 could say his words but couldn't write them with clarity—he tried, but all he felt was frustration, and also Reynold who at 72 was ready to stop his Ironman feats and quickly discovered his athletic days were far from over.

For more than 40 years, Dr. Hellerstein has utilized vision therapy with children and adults with learning related vision problems, vision perception deficits or brain injuries, as well as enhancing visual performance for athletes. She speaks internationally to professional and private organizations.

Expand Your Vision is now available on Amazon, and the eBook will be free July 29th – 31st.

For more information about Dr. Lynn Hellerstein and the power of visualization, visit LynnHellerstein.com Her books See It Say It Do It, 50 Tips to Improve Sports Performance, and the See it. Say it. Do it. Organize it Workbook, are all available on Amazon.

Press inquiries: Based in Denver, Dr. Hellerstein is available for in-person and online interviews for all media formats. Contact her at LHellerstein@HBVision.net or 303-550-3647.

###