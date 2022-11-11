Thanksgiving Printables to Download

At the FreePrintable.net websites, it's easy to click, download and print shopping lists, gift tags, coloring pages and lots more for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Printables
can save you time, money and stress this holiday season," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "There are hundreds of Thanksgiving printables
, each with a free option"
The newest additions include Thanksgiving letterhead
designs. These sheets feature full-color illustrations of turkeys, fall leaves, cornucopias, pilgrim hats, pumpkins and so on. There's even more stationery
and borders
at FreePrintableStationery.net and PageBorders.net.
FreePrintableGroceryList.com has Thanksgiving shopping lists
and menu planners. There is a Thanksgiving-themed event planner
at PrintablePlanners.net that is ideal for potlucks, office events or school. PrintableToDoList.com has several holiday to-do lists
to print.
PrintableFlyerTemplates.net has holiday flyers
, including for a turkey dinner and a fall festival.
The illustrated recipe cards
from FreePrintableRecipeCards.net are available in lined or unlined versions. Each design is free as a PDF or $7 for a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word before printing. Thanksgiving-themed tags
to attach to gifts or treats are found at FreePrintableGiftTags.net.
The Thanksgiving-themed coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net are great for kids and fun-loving grownups, and feature acorns, leaves, turkeys, families and more. ThanksgivingPrintables.net has even more coloring pages, plus games
, signs, mazes, fun facts and greeting cards.
The traditional and holiday-themed family trees
at FamilyTreeTemplates.net make a fun gift or after-dinner activity.
PrintableBanners.net has Thanksgiving Sale and Happy Thanksgiving banners
as well as a custom banner maker. PrintableSigns.net offers business signs
such as "Closed for Thanksgiving sign," along with other signs and a Happy Thanksgiving triangular pennant to print.
There are commemorative holiday and "thank you" certificates
from FreePrintableCertificates.net, free as a PDF or $5 for an editable DOC version. For holiday faxing
needs, there's a Thanksgiving fax cover sheet at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.
There's also the convenient option of instantly having a range of holiday printables in the form of the Thanksgiving Pack
. The Pack contains 50 specially curated printables for just $12.
"There's so much to print for Thanksgiving," Savetz said. "And the FreePrintable.net sites have plenty to print for Hanukkah and Christmas, too"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.