Texas Medigap Insurance Rates Continue To Vary Reports AAMSI

Seniors turning age 65 in Texas will still face a wide spread in costs for Medigap coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Our 2023 Price Index reports that a Dallas man turning 65 can pay from a low of $112 monthly to as much as $312 for Plan G coverage," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. Plan G is the most commonly selected plan option among seniors purchasing Medicare Supplement insurance when they turn 65.

Texas seniors have more options than most, Slome notes. The organization reported that women turning 65 also face significant price ranges.

The Association's 2023 Medigap Price Index reported monthly Medicare Supplement Insurance rates for a male/female turning 65. Rates are for Plan G, non-smoker:

Dallas, Texas, Zip Code 75001

Lowest Cost (male): $112.27

Highest Cost (male): $312.18

Lowest Cost (female): $99.38

Highest Cost (female): $278.73

See more data from the Texas Medicare Insurance cost report by going to https://medicaresupp.org/information/medigap/texas-medicare-insurance-costs/

The Medicare insurance expert shared the importance of comparison shopping. "There are just so many options today ranging from Medicare Advantage to Medigap plans," Slome explains. "No single option is going to be the best for everyone and calling one of the toll-free numbers advertised on television may get you incomplete information."

The Association makes available an online directory listing Texas Medicare insurance agents. Access to the directory is free and no personal information is entered to see agents listed by Zip Code.

