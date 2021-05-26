Texas Medicare Insurance Costs Reported For Seniors Turning 65

Texas seniors who are about to turn 65 will find a significant cost difference for Medigap insurance reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Costs are higher in Houston than they are in San Antonio or Dallas," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization analyzed rates for Medicare Supplement insurance rates for men and women turning 65.

The Association reported a difference between the lowest available cost and the most costly identical plan. "We compared costs for Medigap Plan G which is now the most popular option for those purchasing Medicare Supplement insurance at age 65," Slome notes.

According to AAMSI, a 65-year-old male pricing Medigap Plan G coverage will find prices ranging from as low as $109-per-month in Dallas. The identical policy from the same insurer cost $133-per-month for a Houston resident.

Around 20 different insurance companies offer Medigap in Texas. The Texas Medicare insurance companies include AARP-by UnitedHealthcare insurance, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, Humana, Mutual of Omaha, New Era and Bankers Fidelity Assurance.

"It's logical to think that one Medigap Plan G plan should cost the same as another but that is clearly not the case," Slome admits. "In Houston, a 65-year-old woman can pay $119 a month or as much as $193 monthly for plan G company. That's the risk in picking the wrong company."

In addition to price differences, the Medigap insurers offer different levels of discounts. "Some companies add a $25 policy fee, while others do not," Slome notes. "A Household Discount can reduce what you'll pay by as much as 14 percent, but many companies offer a lower discount, another thing to ask about when you are married and facing two potential policies."

