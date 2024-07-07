Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Test of HTML --- Yearbook for Feed
Text
Test of HTML --- Yearbook for Feed
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Sunday, July 7, 2024

 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 2024 Yearbook of Experts has gone to press. View or download a PDF advance copy here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24766572-yearbook-of-experts-authorities-spokespersons-2024

The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert"

Today's audio: hear how great our guests sound @ ExpertRadio.com – Edward Segal and his new book: Whistle Stop Politics – about the history of presidential candidates who spoke on rail tours.

https://soundcloud.com/expertclickradio/edward-segal-author-of-whistle-stop-politics-featured-on-frankie-boyer-radio-show

Contact Ed to have him on your show: campaigntrains@gmail.com 415-218-8600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics