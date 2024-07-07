Test of HTML --- Yearbook for Feed

Sunday, July 7, 2024

1) The 2024 Yearbook of Experts has gone to press. View or download a PDF advance copy here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24766572-yearbook-of-experts-authorities-spokespersons-2024



The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert."



2) Today's audio: hear how great our guests sound @ ExpertRadio.com – Edward Segal and his new book: Whistle Stop Politics – about the history of presidential candidates who spoke on rail tours.



https://soundcloud.com/expertclickradio/edward-segal-author-of-whistle-stop-politics-featured-on-frankie-boyer-radio-show



Contact Ed to have him on your show: campaigntrains@gmail.com 415-218-8600