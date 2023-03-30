Ten E-Gift Kindle Book Links Here to Get Free Copy of Ultra Detailed Serial Killer Bio of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin!!!

Los Angeles, CA—Obtaining a copy of Without Redemption, a groundbreaking serial killer historical biography about Bill Bonin, is as easy as clicking on an Amazon Kindle E-Gift link below. The image above shows the links were purchased from Amazon and are totally fine. In recent weeks, copies of Without Redemption have sold throughout Europe and in Australia and Canada.

A story which takes primarily takes place in Southern California, the tale of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin's notorious exploits is placed in proper perspective in a book loaded with factual realism.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice was written using Bonin's long-lost diaries and confession murder stories, investigative documents, news stories and co-author Vonda Pelto's jailhouse interviews/sessions with Bonin and two of his five accomplices.

What is Without Redemption:



The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

