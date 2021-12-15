Supply Chain Crisis Creates New Customer Service Issues For Many Businesses

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The supply chain crisis has created a ripple effect of other crisis situations for many companies and organizations.

A case in point: Increased concerns by consumers about receiving their purchases this holiday season are generating more support inquiries for businesses—and more frustrated customers and customer service representatives. That's according to a new survey by Intercom, a customer service platform.

That frustration can create a domino effect that eventually hurts the corporate bottom line, staff morale and the image, reputation and credibility of companies.

Intercom's Holiday Shopping Experience Report identified the following customer service-related challenges.

Not Enough Help

76% of customer service representatives said they are concerned their company doesn't have enough staff to handle customer inquiries this holiday.

Stressed Staff

The stress of customer expectations is weighing on customer service representatives. Half (52%) said they have considered leaving their job, which could spell disaster for already shorthanded customer service departments.

Frustrated Consumers

Almost a third (30%) of consumers said they have contacted customer support more often this year than in the past, and nearly half (45%) reported recent customer service interactions were frustrating.

Lack Of Confidence

Most consumers (61%) admitted they were not very confident issues would be resolved to their satisfaction. And most customer service staff (60%) believed it is harder than ever to fully resolve customer issues.

Shoppers' Priorities

In addition to knowing about supply and delivery issues in advance, shoppers wanted customer service that is fast (60%), friendly (57%) and available when they need it (53%).

Intercom commissioned Wakefield Research to conduct the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 500 U.S. customer service workers between November 19 and November 30, 2021.The data was weighted to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult (age 18+) and customer service worker population.

The margin of error for the consumer survey was plus or minus 3.1 %, while the customer service worker study had a margin of error of 4.4 %. The confidence interval for both surveys was 95 in 100.

Chain Reaction

Wellness expert Daryl Appleton observed that, "Having stressed out customers and angry clients can lead to higher burnout rates in employees. If employee numbers drop, more strain is put on those that are left, creating a chain reaction of an unmanageable workload, more burnout, and less emotional energy to give to unhappy clients.

"So customer service goes beyond helping an individual and it can absolutely impact the company and its workforce as a whole," she said.

Advice For Business Leaders

Study Consumers' Behavior

Adam Coyle is the chief executive officer of Digital River, which provides back-office services. He advised that, "Companies that aren't prepared for the needs of their consumers are going to face a harsh reality that their competitors may be better prepared. To get ahead of this, companies should look at the changes in their consumers' behavior over the last year and implement the right tools and partnerships that will streamline their process from the moment a consumer clicks 'buy now.'"

Strengthen Ties

Baruch Labunski, founder of Rank Secure, said that, "As a marketing and branding expert, I've stressed to my clients that now more than ever is the time to focus on strengthening ties with key clients. No matter the industry, we're all affected by supply chain troubles, and as stress increases and tempers fray around the holidays, we need to focus on curating positive customer experiences. I see two primary solutions for supply chain difficulties."

Communicate

"First," Labunski recommended, "businesses must communicate with their customers. If there are supply or staffing challenges, let your customers know, whether via social media or on-premise reminders. Often a potentially negative interaction can be transformed simply by letting your customer know what to expect."

Work Within The Supply Chain

"Second," he counseled, "whenever possible, work within your local supply chain. Supporting other local businesses may result in price increases, but here again, communication is key. Let your customers know just how committed you are, both to meeting their needs and to supporting your community."

Reality Check

Wellness expert Appleton pointed out that, "Two-thirds of the neurons in our amygdala, or fear center, are specifically dedicated to identifying bad news. This allows us to plan and react/respond, but it also keeps (people) on the hunt to find bad news and latch onto it, thus creating a potential conundrum.

Connect

She noted that, "Similarly, it has been documented that those who feel a human connection with service providers are more likely to feel satisfied that their needs were met even if things were not fixed.

"People, especially post pandemic, want ease. They want understanding and they want compassion. Failure to notice this could be detrimental and literally derail an organization and their efforts," Appleton predicted.

The Bar Keeps Rising

Des Traynor, cofounder and chief strategy officer of Intercom, noted that, "The bar for the customer experience keeps rising. Companies need to meet, and exceed, customer expectations, or risk losing them. Each customer's needs are different, but at the end of the day, they all want the same thing: a fast, friendly and helpful experience that's also personalized to who they are and what they need. Companies that do this well engage with customers continually and deliver proactive support that gets ahead of their questions and issues.

"At this time of year, especially, that means proactively communicating fulfillment challenges, like item availability and delivery times. Your team can do this through targeted messages sent to customers at just the right time. Overall if you want to prevent consumer frustration, you need to invest in customer engagement and support technologies that meet your customers where they are, on whatever device or app they're using, and talk to them in a conversational tone," he concluded.

