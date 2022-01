From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Saturday, January 8, 2022





Football's biggest game offers greatest temptation to sports gamblers. HOW MANY PLAYERS COACHES OFFICIALS WILL HAVE A BET ON THE GAME ? "Playoff games and the Super Bowl are to the compulsive gamblers what New Year's Eve is to the alcoholic,says Arnie Wexler, a leading expert on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself. Fast forward to our current expansion of gambling in this country. Major League Sports are now PARTNERS WITH THE GAMING INDUSTRY as they have ads and promotions at sporting events, on TV and Radio including billboards in the Stadiums, enticing gamblers of all ages. Some of these fans (even underage) have never gambled on a sporting event before.



I have spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone else in America and have gotten hundreds of phone calls after playoff games and the Super Bowl from compulsive gamblers, Wexler says. Some have spoken about embezzlements, white-collar crimes and destroying themselves and their families. Others were so desperate that they were contemplating suicide.



Over the years, I have also spoken to many college and professional athletes who had a gambling problem, Wexler says. In fact, an NCAA study a few years ago noted that there is a disturbing trend of gambling among athletes in college. Do you think that these people will get into the pros and then just stop gambling



Compulsive gamblers are very vulnerable during the NFL post season because they are looking for the 'lock bet,' Wexler says. The media hype juices the gambler and -- as this is an impulse disorder -- many compulsive gamblers will be in action. And I wonder if any players might have a bet on the games. Experts tell us the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In a survey 96% of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14. All professional sports have always had a no gambling policy for players and staff. Now that it is so open, how will they be able to maintain these policies or to stop players from betting on their own games (win or lose).



Arnie and his wife Sheila have written a book "All Bets Are Off" which can be obtained at no cost..Just send an email ASWEXLER@AOL.COM



Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968. Wexler has been fighting the injustice of how sports, society and the judicial system deal with compulsive gamblers for the last 50 years. He and his wife run a national help line: 1-888-LAST BET. If you want or need help, please call now. ASWEXLER@AOL.COM



954 = 5015270 ARNIES PHONE Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation.