Strategies Used By Seniors To Reduce Drug Costs Reported

A significant share of U.S. seniors seek a way to reduce their cost for prescribed medications reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare's Open Enrollment ends in three weeks, a chance for seniors to see if they can get better drug plan coverage for the coming year," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "If saving money is important to you, Medicare gives you an incredible opportunity to do just that during Open Enrollment."

According to the Association report, some 6.1 percent of seniors between ages 65 and 74 reduce their drug costs by not taking medications as prescribed. Nearly one-in-five (19.9%) ask their doctor to prescribe a less costly medication.

"During Medicare Open Enrollment you have the chance to see which plan will provide the best coverage for the drugs you need," Slome explains. "The plan you currently have may change how they pay for your current medications in 2022, something you want to know now rather than after you are locked in."

The Association makes available a free online tool that seniors can use to find the best drug plan costs. "It's free and easy to use and doesn't require that you enter any personal information," Slome explains. The organization also provides a directory of local Medicare insurance agents who can help provide information and advice.

December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment. "Don't wait until the final days if you hope to speak to a human being for assistance," Slome advises. "With millions of seniors on various Medicare drug plans, waiting is just not a wise strategy."

