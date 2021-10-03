Stories About Angels and Marilyn Redmond's Talents

Hear Marilyn Redmond, BA CHT, IBRT tell her amazing stories on the program, "That's "Some Crazy Shit" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZN2EP71oz4. Her experiences with angels will astound you. Her experiences include their putting out a house fire and assisting her as she was going off cliffs at the Grand Canyon and Banff, Canada. An angel appeared in human form to help her with a flat tire in Oregon where there were no homes, town, or gas stations for help. Marilyn shares Archangel Michael's prophecy from thirty years ago about our problems currently in the government.

A multitalented Marilyn L. Redmond has her stories to share with all. She talks about how her life came together. Her husband trying to kill her forced her to call out for help, "God, please help me I really don't want to die".

Life opened up into many kinds of healing help and opportunities for spiritual growth. These included becoming a spiritual minister for counseling, mediumship, healing, past life therapy all of which brought accessing the realm of the spirit world. Archangel Michael, St. Germain, and other spiritual beings have been guiding her through life for her work in counseling, writing books, having radio programs, speaking, teaching, giving readings, assisting healings, and channeling information. In addition, Marilyn is available for past life regressions and holistic health assistance.

She shares about her many books. Currently, Marilyn is writing a book about all her angel experiences called, "Divinely Protected". In addition, she is writing a book, "Sorting the Truth from the False". Her books are from spirit information and are available at Amazon and Barns and Noble online. Her words of wisdom are to release all your fears, as the best is yet to come.

Marilyn's 10 books are at Amazon and on line at Barnes and Nobel. They have tools, information, and help find a higher consciousness of love, grace, and compassion. She produced and hosted two radio shows. In addition, her over 100 published articles and international monthly columns reveal how she achieved a consciousness of oneness in healing a traumatic life.

Receiving several writing awards, Marilyn's recent successes are that she was notified that her books are being distributed internationally to prisons and being used in a book study in San Quentin. In addition, another surprise is that Marilyn was accepted into the prestigious book, "Who's Who in America". Her web site is https://www.angelicasgifts.com /