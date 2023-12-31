Since there is a growing black market for stolen Facebook and other social media accounts, what do you do to protect your own account and any groups you have created? The bigger the group, the bigger the threat, because the value of your account or the groups you have created increases the more friends or members you have. So some groups are selling for hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Then the new owners seek to make money by selling group members products and services or they seek emails and personal information to scam them for money or gain access to their computers.

So how do you protect your own account or groups? That's what well-known author Gini Graham Scott has written about in the second of these articles on stolen Facebook groups: Stop the Steal – Of Your Facebook Group. https://medium.com/@ginigrahamscott/stop-the-steal-of-your-facebook-group-35354304629c

Her first article: The Latest Scam – Stealing and Reselling Facebook Groups is at https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/the-latest-scam-stealing-and-reselling-facebook-groups-58bcae60170c. The article discusses ways to protect your group, such as using unique passwords, two-factor authentication, regular monitoring, and more. The article also discusses what to do if your group is stolen, and what to do if you suddenly discover you are a member of a stolen groups.

Scott wrote these articles after she discovered her own Facebook account and groups were stolen, and then one group on scams suddenly was reactivated with a new owner, who picked a group member as a new admin, though this member had no idea why he was chosen. Scott was especially curious about this discovery of a black market for Facebook groups, since she has written several previous books about scams, including The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scam Story, and The Great Big Facebook Hack, published by American Leadership Books. Plus two of these books were turned into documentary films: Conned: A True Story, featuring seven individuals who were victims of a book-to-film scam, and Con Artists Unveiled, about the con artists and victims of different types of scams. The books and films are all available on Amazon.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: The True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.