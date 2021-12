From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sports Gambling. What a hypocrisy for all Major Sports Leagues. By Arnie Wexler Years ago I was on a TV show that Howard Cossell hosted (ABC Sports Beat) The topic was: Does the media encourage the public to gamble? Bobby Knight, Indiana basketball coach , said: "A newspaper who published point spreads should also publish names of services that render to prostitutes. They practically have the same legality in every one of our states and I can't see why one is any better than the other". On the same show, former baseball Commissioner, Bowie Kuhn said :" Anything that encourages gambling on team sports bothers me. We all look hypocritical but than why are we putting up the odds unless we are tying to encourage it." David Stern, NBA Commissioner said: 'We don't want the weeks' grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event." In May 1996, Horace Balmer, the NBA's Vice President for security, had two speakers flown into Norfold, Va., whose messages explained the devastation of gambling on sports. Michael Franzese, a former mob boss who fixed professional and college games for organized crime and Arnie Wexler (who at that time was in recovery from gambling addiction 28 years). Fast forward to our current expansion of gambling in this country. Major League Sports are now partners with the gaming industry as they have ads and promotions at sporting events, on TV and Radio including billboards in the Stadiums, enticing gamblers of all ages. Some of these fans (even underage) have never gambled on a sporting event before. Experts tell us the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In a survey 96% of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14. Today it is easier to place a bet on a college campus than it is to buy a pack of cigarettes or a can of beer. If you read the Sports Illustrated Story, written by Tim Layden in April of 1995 (about gambling on the college campus)) you know what every student knows: Gambling is running rampid on every college campus. Odds and point spreads today, have become a normal topic of conversation amongst these students. All professional sports have always had a no gambling policy for players and staff. Now that it is so open, how will they be able to maintain these policies or to stop players from betting on their own games (win or lose). With more gambling available there will be more addicted gamblers. I wonder where we go from here? Arnie Wexler can be contacted at: 954-501-5270 aswexler@aol.com Arnie and his wife Sheila have written a book "All Bets Are Off", which can be obtained at no cost..Just send an email to him. Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation.