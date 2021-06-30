Speaker
SpeakerTunity Summits® Seeks Virtual Summits Hosts Wanting an Easy Way to Find “Guest Presenters”
Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations
Westlake Village, CA
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

 
Monthly Subscription Service Is the First & ONLY that Matches Hosts With Those Looking to Appear on Virtual Summits and Promotional Giveaways   

Free to Submit Your Event

If you are a Virtual Summit host looking for a simple and easy shortcut to attract ideal guest presenters for your next event, submit your information to SpeakerTunity Summits® and let the service make an introduction to its hundreds of leaders looking to be matched to aligned summits.

SpeakerTunity Summits® is a one-of-a-kind subscription service that finds and aggregates a comprehensive list of summit hosts who are looking for "guest presenters" every month, and then provides them to subscribers, along with direct contact information, and those requirements that the summit host desires from his/her participating presenters.

Presented by SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker Resource Company, SpeakerTunity Summits® invites hosts to submit at NO COST. Subscribers pay $35/month for the alerts that are emailed to them on the first day of each month.

SpeakerTunity Summits® has also begun including collaborative product giveaways seeking contributors and promotional partners. These may also be submitted through the service's submission page.

To submit a summit or giveaway for SpeakerTunity Summits® go to www.speakertunity.com/submissions and fill out the form.

For more on SpeakerTunity Summits®, go to https://speakertunity.com/speakertunity-summits/.

About SpeakerTunity®:

SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, providing programs, tip sheets and regional directories that get leaders booked for speaking engagements, radio shows, podcasts, virtual summits and virtual networking across North America. SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® provides up to 1,800 direct speaker leads in  each of 60 different markets across the US and CAN—in four categories: business, service, consumer and spiritual meetings, venues and associations. SpeakerTunity® also offers a speaker-one sheet graphic design service and turnkey Success Booking System, along with training programs on how to get booked for any platform. www.SpeakerTunity.com

About Conscious Media Relations:

Conscious Media Relations Radio/Podcast Tours have helped nearly 200 luminaries, leaders, filmmakers and authors grow their businesses, sell more books, create viewership and change more lives by introducing them to up to 9000 radio shows and podcasts, including such clients as Don Miguel Ruiz, Arielle Ford, Dr. Joe Vitale, James Twyman, Chris and Janet Attwood, Maureen St. Germaine, Denise Linn, Hay House and more.  www.ConsciousMediaRelations.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jackie Lapin
Title: Founder
Group: Conscious Media Relations & SpeakerTunity.com
Dateline: Westlake Village, CA United States
Direct Phone: 818-707-1473
Main Phone: (818) 707 1473
