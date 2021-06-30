Wednesday, June 30, 2021

SpeakerTunity Summits ® Seeks Virtual Summits Hosts Wanting an Easy Way to Find "Guest Presenters"

Monthly Subscription Service Is the First & ONLY that Matches Hosts With Those Looking to Appear on Virtual Summits and Promotional Giveaways

Free to Submit Your Event

If you are a Virtual Summit host looking for a simple and easy shortcut to attract ideal guest presenters for your next event, submit your information to SpeakerTunity Summits® and let the service make an introduction to its hundreds of leaders looking to be matched to aligned summits.

SpeakerTunity Summits® is a one-of-a-kind subscription service that finds and aggregates a comprehensive list of summit hosts who are looking for "guest presenters" every month, and then provides them to subscribers, along with direct contact information, and those requirements that the summit host desires from his/her participating presenters.

Presented by SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker Resource Company, SpeakerTunity Summits® invites hosts to submit at NO COST. Subscribers pay $35/month for the alerts that are emailed to them on the first day of each month.

SpeakerTunity Summits® has also begun including collaborative product giveaways seeking contributors and promotional partners. These may also be submitted through the service's submission page.

To submit a summit or giveaway for SpeakerTunity Summits® go to www.speakertunity.com/submissions and fill out the form.

For more on SpeakerTunity Summits®, go to https://speakertunity.com/speakertunity-summits/.

