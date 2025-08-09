Soon I'll have a given list of question to score applicants.rs tp

Saturday, August 9, 2025





Soon I'll have a given list of question to score the answers in in these categories -- Just like the www.NavigatorScore.com the user will answer questions for score on each point



Then we can give them an advantage score and yes that for results ranking. Not for differing cost -- for that would be unfair



How the Rubric Works: Measuring Credibility with Clarity and Fairness



ExpertClick's scoring rubric evaluates expert profiles using weighted criteria, assigning points for:

Professional Photo: High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1)

Short Bio: Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2)

Areas of Expertise: Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2)

Media Coverage / Books: Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5)

Contact Info: Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5)

Website & Social Links: Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5)

Mission Alignment: Profile's clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1)

Authenticity & Ethics: Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2)

Media Readiness: Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2)

Membership Fit: Clear alignment with member category and value to journalists(x2)





This rubric ensures experts are scored with fairness and transparency — empowering journalists to find reliable, authoritative voices for their stories.



See the current survey form at www.BeTheInternet.com