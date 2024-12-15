Slaying Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Underscores Need To Prepare For A New Crisis Scenario

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Commentary by crisis management expert Edward Segal, author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (published by Nicholas Brealey, 2020).

Sometimes a worst-case crisis scenario becomes a nightmare reality for which business leaders and their staff must prepare.

The brazen slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is one of those scenarios.

In the aftermath of Thompson's killing, many CEOs and their organizations had to consider—or reconsider—their personal security measures, or strengthen them. That included deleting the names, photos and bios of company officials from corporate websites, according to Health Care Dive.

'Our Top Priority'

Health insurer Medica said it shuttered its offices in Minnesota out of concerns for the safety of its employees.

"The safety of Medica employees is our top priority and we have increased security for all of our employees," a Medica spokesperson told NBC News."Although we have received no specific threats related to our campuses, our office buildings will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said.

A few businesses had already taken precautions to safeguard their executives.

Well before the attack, "some of the biggest U.S. companies, particularly those in the tech sector, were spending heavily on personal and residential security for their top executives," the Associated Press wrote.

A New Crisis On The Front Burner

But Thompson's slaying immediately put the issue of a CEO's safety on the front burner.

"Boards [and] CEOs are already going to their chief security officer asking, 'What do we have in place? What systems, what tools, what bosses do we have to identify threats?," Dave Komendat, former chief security officer for Boeing and founder of a risk services company, told Fortune. "This is one of those incidents that causes people to stop and look at their current program they have in place."

First Things First

Step one in ramping up security is to carefully evaluate the signals of real or potential threats. But understanding what those threats mean, and acting accordingly, is another matter.

Collect Signals

"We are better today at collecting signals. I'm not sure we're any better at making sense of the signals we collect," Fred Burton of Ontic, a provider of threat management software for companies, told the Associated Press.

Embrace Technology

"I've seen how embracing technology improves safety. CEOs should prioritize installing robust security systems at both home and office, focusing on real-time monitoring akin to our use of GPS tracking for accountability," Moe Shariff, a personal security expert and head of American S.E.A.L. Patrol Division, commented via email.

Identify Vulnerabilities

"Comprehensive risk assessments are fundamental. Just as we start with a detailed analysis for private events, identifying vulnerabilities in everyday life can guide protective measures. Tailoring solutions to specific needs, like a fire watch in volatile environments, is essential for CEOs to maintain their safety amid evolving threats," he counseled.

Assess Risks

"Conduct a thorough security risk assessment to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities specific to the CEO's daily routines, public appearances, and travel schedules. Implementing these strategies can help CEOs reduce their public exposure while still fulfilling their professional roles and provide a safer environment for them both in the workplace and during external events," Tenyse Williams, a crisis management, public relations, and digital marketing adjunct instructor at Columbia University and George Washington University, pointed out via email.

Dealing with heightened threats against business leaders has created new priorities and a sense of urgency for public relations and crisis management staffs.

Pay Attention

"Being a seasoned pilot and traveler, I've faced numerous situations requiring quick adaptation and preparedness. Incorporate these skills into personal safety practices by staying informed about your surroundings. Just as you would plan a flight with precision, create a detailed personal security strategy that includes regular route changes and discreet travel arrangements," Casey Heer, head of Casey Insurance Group, recommended via email.

A Layered Approach

"I recommend that CEOs employ a 'layered' approach to personal security. Just as we use multiple layers of protection—firewalls, virus scans, and more—to safeguard company data, your security plan should also have layers: personal alarm systems, GPS-based tracking devices for emergency situations, and a trusted network of contacts who can provide support when needed," he advised.

Drills And Exercises

"Engage in regular crisis management drills that involve the CEO, communication teams, and key stakeholders to ensure everyone is well-prepared to respond efficiently and effectively during an actual threat or incident," adjunct instructor Williams suggested.

Speak With One Voice

"Shifting the focus from singular spokesperson communication to statements that represent the company as a whole is both a strategic and protective measure. This transition ensures that messages are perceived as encompassing the entire organization's voice, thus reinforcing unity and shared responsibility," she recommended.

Reduce Public Visibility

"Restrict the publication of detailed personal information and images of the CEO on corporate websites, social media, and in the press to lower their profile and make them a harder target for potential threats," Williams counseled.

Review Policies

"Review and potentially revise company policies regarding the CEO's participation in interviews, public appearances, and online content to minimize exposure while maintaining necessary business presence," she concluded.

These are unexpectedly challenging times for CEOs and their staff, a point that was driven home by the headline-making slaying of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

As the investigation into the slaying and the search for Brian Thompson's killer continue, many companies and their leaders are already doing the right things, for the right reasons, and in the right ways to help ensure that the nightmare scenario that became a reality last week is not repeated.

