Six Named to Million Dollar Consultant® Hall of Fame

Monday, February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

For Immediate Release

Details:

Alan Weiss

401/884-42353

Alan@summitconsulting.com

Six Named to Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame

Six outstanding consultants from diverse disciplines and four countries have been inducted into the Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame, by Alan Weiss, PhD, the globally-acclaimed "consultant's consultant." Criteria for membership in this elite group are:

• Serving as an exemplar to others in the profession.

• Manifesting the highest levels of integrity, ethics, and accountability.

• Achieving significant annual revenue and profit improvement.

• Contributing intellectual capital to the consulting profession.

• Engaging in continuing, challenging, personal and professional development.

• Taking prudent risk and demonstrating resilience.

The inductees and an excerpt of their citations are:

Aviv Ben-Yosef is an advisor, coach, and consultant for executives and leaders throughout the tech industry. In his consulting business, he helps companies worldwide, ranging from day-old startups to Fortune 100 companies. By advising, coaching, speaking, and facilitating, he helps his clients forge teams and cultures they are proud of leading.

Aviv's mission is to help create world-class engineering teams that achieve the unthinkable by upgrading tech from a tool to part of the strategy, amassing Tech Capital, and creating Coders without Borders. In his work as a consultant, Aviv has developed a unique approach to aid software organizations' leadership. Coming from a technical background allows him to "talk shop," yet maintain a business-impact-driven mindset. Aviv's online writing has reached over six million readers, and his publishing includes multiple blogs, podcasts, videos, and online courses. He is the author of The Tech Executive Operating System, a book for first-timers and veteran tech leaders who seek to maximize their leverage.

When not working with clients, Aviv is likely to be spending time with his three children or digging into one of his many hobbies, including reading, wine, chess, learning Italian, piano, fountain pens, and, of course, coding.

Voss W. Graham (inducted posthumously) shared that his purpose in life has been to help others excel in the profession of their choice and at the highest level they can achieve. "I love life, people AND the world of business."

In 1988, he founded InnerActive Consulting Group in Memphis, TN. As the Organization Architect, he worked with Fortune 500 companies, major regional businesses, and local entrepreneurial organizations where he shared his knowledge and expertise—as well as gained knowledge from the many leaders and individuals.

An avid article and blog post writer, he has over 1000 publications in magazines and websites. In 2006, he published his book, The Three Games of Selling. He was consistently recognized by his peers as a high performer who cared about his clients and friends, in fact many clients became friends.

Voss proudly loved his two children, son in law, two grandchildren, his marriage of 30 years to his wife, best friend, and business partner, and his lifetime passion for LSU.

Rich Litvin runs a leadership consultancy for world leaders, based in Los Angeles and London. He regularly provokes the thinking of high level clients—including Olympic athletes, presidential candidates, Hollywood film directors, Special Forces operatives, serial entrepreneurs, PhDs and Harvard Business School alumni.

Rich is the founder of 4PC—a private community of the top 4% of coaches and leaders. He has helped train some of the most exclusive coaches on the planet. He is the co-author of the highly-acclaimed book, The Prosperous Coach. It has sold over 75,000 copies and been in the top 20 books on Coaching on Amazon for over eight years.

A scientist by training, Rich has a background in behavioral physiology. He trained to teach at the University of Oxford and he has a master's degree in educational effectiveness. Rich's big picture is to mobilize $100 Million to educate a million children. His company has helped to build five schools in Africa.

Gene Moran is the founder and President of Capitol Integration. He focuses on federal funding and policy support for defense and security companies so they can achieve dramatic outcomes in Washington, DC.

He has deep military operational experience and corporate government relations background. This allows him to guide clients through the complex process of gaining, protecting and increasing federal funding at the strategic level. His results are measured in the billions of dollars.

Gene wrote the book on the federal process, Pitching the Big Top: How to Master the 3-Ring Circus of Federal Sales.

Tim Parkin is a consultant, advisor, and coach to marketing executives globally. He specializes in helping marketing teams optimize performance, accelerate growth, and maximize their results.

By applying more than 20 years of experience merging behavioral psychology and technology seamlessly, Tim has unlocked rapid and dramatic growth for global brands and award-winning agencies alike.

He is a speaker, author, and thought leader who is featured frequently in industry publications.

Douglas Squirrel uses the power of conversations to create dramatic productivity gains in technology organizations of all sizes. Squirrel's (as he is known) experience includes growing software teams as a CTO in startups from fintech to biotech to music, and everything in between; consulting on product improvement at over 100 organizations in the UK, US, Australia, and Europe; and coaching a wide variety of leaders in improving their conversations, aligning to business goals, and creating productive conflict. He lives in Frogholt, England, in a timber-framed cottage built in the year 1450.

The announcement was made on AlansForums.com, where Dr. Weiss noted, "These people are readily acknowledged by their world-class peers to be fitting inductees. I'm proud to be associated with all of them." The award inscription included the notation of "…the distinction of being regarded by peers as one of the world leaders in consulting, as evidenced by empirical accomplishments in client results, professional contributions, and intellectual property."

More details can be found on the Summit Consulting Group, Inc. web site at: https://alanweiss.com/growth-experiences/million-dollar-consulting-hall-of-fame/

End End End