Simone Biles Mosaic Amazes Talk Show Host

"Simone Biles's spirit is captured beautifully in a mosaic by Stella Berg". Says Corinne Basabe, Executive Producer and host of Corinne's Picks. "It's absolutely extraordinary to see intricate and elegant mosaics made out of paper." Stella Berg will be on Corinne's Picks on March 2, 2025 at 6pm and live online at 6pm at https://www.bronxnet.org/watch/ by choosing 68 BXARTS. Corinne's Picks is a bi-weekly television talk show that explores ideas and intentions behind works of art. It looks at careers and artistic journeys of artists. Episodes premiere on Optimum cable channel 68 in the Bronx and is then rebroadcasted on public access channels in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Episodes can also be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@corinnebasabe486/videos .

Stella Berg has a background in theatre. But, found a passion for making mosaics during the pandemic. She spent part of her childhood in Turkey. Exposure to the country's rich tradition of mosaic making influenced her to make them during the pandemic. She grew up in a house with parents who were both professional artists. Her father is Mike Berg. His work has been exhibited internationally in prominent museums and galleries. However, Stella is creating her own path through mosaics. Her work can be seen at www.stellabergmosaic.com or on Instagram @stellabergmosaic .

Corinne's Picks is taped at BronxNet studios at Lehman College in the Bronx. BronxNet is a independent not-for-profit 501c3 that serves the Bronx. It provides media production training, access to technology and cable television channels. For more information about Bronxnet studios go to https://bronxnet.org .