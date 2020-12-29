Should I Lease or Buy a Car? Which is Best?

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, sector analyst, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.
Lauren is the CEO of Automotive Aspects and the Editor-in-Chief of Car Coach Reports, a global automotive news outlet. She is an automotive contributor to national and local television news shows including Fox News, Fox Business, CNN International, The Weather Channel, Inside Edition, Community Digital News, Local Now News, NewsMax and more. Lauren also co-hosts a regular show “His Turn - Her Turn” on ABC.com; “Total Car Score” podcast and hosts a weekly radio segment on GCN Radio.
Lauren is honored to be inducted into the Women’s Transportation Hall of Fame and a Board Member of is the Buffalo Motorcar Museum and Juror / President for the North American Car, Utility & Truck of the Year Awards.
Lauren is the author of three books and inherited her love of all things automotive from her father. She has been advising drivers for almost all her life.