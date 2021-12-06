Monday, December 6, 2021

Send Press Releases Free

– Offer Good for Odwyer Subscribers' to January 31, 2022.





Free Offer to Odwyer Subscribers:



Send Press Releases Free!



Offer Expires: January 30th. 2022.



You'll get free full distribution via ExpertClick's News Release Wire, and qualify for discount inclusion in the 2022 printed Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons.



The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert."



Larry King show wrote: "Something Every Talk Show Producer Must Have,'



PR Week called it: "A Dating Service of PR."



You'll get a Free Trial of the ExpertClick press room system – good through January 30, 2022.



1) Ability to send more news releases about the person or group profiled.



2) SEO Tools to set handle, meta tags & topics.



3) Full ExpertClick press room with four images, 2,000 words.



4) Indexed on 39 topics that will give you in-bound links from other members to your press room, then inbound links to your client's website.

Your client's SEO will benefit from the value of inbound links from ExpertClick to your site.



You can set up multiple accounts for all your clients – instantly.



News Releases are distributed eight ways:



1) Syndicated to Google News.



2) Pushed to LexisNexis.com--the leading professional search resource.



3) Shown instantly on the ExpertClick front page.



4) Shown in your Press Room page.



5) Shown in your speaker Bureau Platform Page.



6) Shown in search on all your topics.



7) As a unique search engine optimized page.



8) With a RSS feed you can pull into your social media accounts.



Click Here: http://www.PressReleaseWire.com/refer/Guest-OdwyerPR

Upgrade to paid member status with monthly, annual or lifetime accounts starting at $58 a month. Agency discounts and mulit-seat accounts welcome.