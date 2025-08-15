|
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Send News Releases Free With Seven Keystrokes
If you can count to seven, you can get media coverage. (We checked.)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Filing a press release shouldn't feel like filing taxes. ExpertClick makes it fast, funny, and (yes) free. Type your news, hit send, and watch it fly farther than your morning coffee.
Accuracy note: It may be slightly more than seven keystrokes. Our lawyers suggested we say "vibes-based math" Send It Free ?
How It Works (Speed Run)
- Paste your release.
- Click Send.
- We syndicate like caffeine-fueled ninjas.
Journalists are on deadline. You're on coffee. We meet in the middle.
Top 5 Benefits
- Be Seen Where It Matters: In front of journalists, influencers, and decision makers.
- Own Your Story: Post in your words—clear, professional, quotable.
- Get More Clicks: Search-friendly pages that drive site traffic and trust.
- Build Authority: Consistent coverage = credible expert.
- Affordable PR: The "free" kind. Our favorite price point.
Distribution That Actually Goes Places
Your news doesn't sit in a drawer. It travels—fast.
- Google News
- Lexis.com
- ExpertClick Home Page
- Your Press Room
- International Platform Association Speaker Profile
- Topic Search Results
- Profile Icon Links
- Search-friendly Landing Pages
- RadioTour.com (audio/video)
- RSS feeds for your socials
SEO Power Press Room
Linked with thousands of expert profiles and releases. More links = better rankings.
"This is a treasure trove of information that many journalists depend on" — Barron's
"A dating service of PR" — PR Week
Named a "Hot Site" — USA Today
Ready in Fewer Keystrokes Than Your Wi-Fi Password
Make your mother proud, impress your cat, and beat deadline.
?? Click Here ?? ?? Send News Releases Free