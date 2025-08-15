From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Friday, August 15, 2025

News Release Send News Releases Free With Seven Keystrokes If you can count to seven, you can get media coverage. (We checked.) WASHINGTON, D.C. — Filing a press release shouldn't feel like filing taxes. ExpertClick makes it fast, funny, and (yes) free. Type your news, hit send, and watch it fly farther than your morning coffee. Accuracy note: It may be slightly more than seven keystrokes. Our lawyers suggested we say "vibes-based math." Send It Free ? How It Works (Speed Run) Paste your release. Click Send. We syndicate like caffeine-fueled ninjas. Journalists are on deadline. You're on coffee. We meet in the middle. Top 5 Benefits Be Seen Where It Matters: In front of journalists, influencers, and decision makers.

Post in your words—clear, professional, quotable. Get More Clicks: Search-friendly pages that drive site traffic and trust.

Search-friendly pages that drive site traffic and trust. Build Authority: Consistent coverage = credible expert.

RSS feeds for your socials SEO Power Press Room Linked with thousands of expert profiles and releases. More links = better rankings. "This is a treasure trove of information that many journalists depend on." — Barron's "A dating service of PR." — PR Week Named a "Hot Site." — USA Today Ready in Fewer Keystrokes Than Your Wi-Fi Password Make your mother proud, impress your cat, and beat deadline. Send News Releases Free

