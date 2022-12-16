Senate Report Slams Medicare Advantage Marketing

A report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance cites complaints about private sector marketing for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans more than doubled from 2020 to 2021.

"The report goes into detail about problems with the Joe Namath television ads among other things," says Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "There is a lot of talk among elected officials regarding the fact that seniors are confused and in need of quality information."

Slome noted that the television airwaves were packed with Medicare ads during the just concluded Open Enrollment Period. "You would sometimes see one ad immediately followed by another, all urging seniors to call now for information," Slome adds.

"I am confident that you'll see changes designed to improve consumer protections," Slome predicted. "It would be nice if part of the effort recognized the role played by local independent Medicare insurance agents." AAMSI makes available the national directory listing agents available to advise and assist with Medicare information and solutions.

To learn more and access the Senate report, go to Medicare Advantage marketing Senate report.

For access to the Association's Medicare insurance brokers near me directory, go to https://medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ There is no charge and no personal information is needed to access the directory.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.