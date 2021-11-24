Sell My Fortune Magazines

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Charity Magazine buys Fortune Magazines.
We are interested in Fortune Magazines.
We only buy full magazines – must have no missing pages or covers. See offers for defective editions and bound editions below.
We pay $100 for 1st Ed. February, 1930
We pay $40 for other 1930 Editions.
We pay $25 for 1931 editions.
We pay $20 for 1932 to 1939
We pay $25 for 1940 to 1945
We pay $15 for 1946 to 1950
We pay $10 for 1951 to 1960
We pay $7 for 1961 to 1970
We pay $5 for 1970 to 2000
We will consider lots for issues of 2001 plus
We pay $10 per issue included for bound copies. (we pay $400 for 1930 bound set, and $300 for 1931 bound set.
We pay 50% of above if either cover is missing.
We pay 15% for defective issues missing pages or both front and back cover, when 90% of the pages are included.