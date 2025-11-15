Self-Help Guide Empowers Readers to Protect Their Peace and Set Healthy Boundaries

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, psychologist and bestselling author of The Pocket Companion Series, announces the release of her newest guide, "When People Hurt You: Healing and Setting Boundaries." This deeply empathic and practical book offers readers a lifeline in a world where expectations, emotional overload, and constant demands have made clear boundaries essential for mental well-being.

Drawing on her decades of clinical experience, Dr. Farrell shows how saying yes too often drains mental health, disrupts relationships, and erodes self-worth. Through relatable examples, psychologically sound strategies, and reassuring guidance, she demonstrates that boundaries are not walls or acts of selfishness—They are expressions of dignity, self-respect, and emotional protection.



When People Hurt You helps readers understand why boundary-setting feels so hard, what internal messages make "no" feel dangerous, and how to stand firm even when others resist or push back. It also shows how to rebuild a healthier, more balanced life based on authenticity rather than fear, guilt, or obligation.

"Most people don't struggle because they don't care— they struggle because they've been taught that their needs don't matter," says Dr. Farrell. "This book gives them the tools and permission to reclaim their emotional space."





This title is available through Amazon Select EPUB (and audiobook) distribution and Draft2Digital library channels. https://tinyurl.com/2ur8jcaz

About the Author



Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist, author of multiple self-help books, former WebMD expert, and a top health writer on Medium.com. Her work has been featured on major U.S. news programs, and she has served as consultant, educator, and researcher throughout her distinguished career.