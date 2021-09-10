Scott Shay, Author of ‘Conspiracy U: A Case Study,’ Featured on Mark Bishop Radio Show

New York, NY—Scott Shay, author of Conspiracy U: A Case Study, was featured on the Mark Bishop Radio Show in his Nothing Like a Good Book segment.

During the interview Shay and Bishop discussed fake news and hype and what distinguishes theories from conspiracy theories. Shay states that certain issues and rhetoric, such as anti-Zionism, receive a protected platform on university campuses around the United States. Shay revealed an anti-Jewish bias in academia and the problems that creates in other areas of society.

Shay gave an in-depth analysis demonstrating that both his alma mater and academia in general have sacrificed academic integrity and trustworthy scholarship in favor of conspiracy theories. Some countries unfriendly to the USA have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to American universities in an attempt to influence policy and curriculum.

The 36-minute interview is remarkable in the scope of issues discussed and must be heard to be appreciated.

"Conspiracy U is a devastating and clear-minded deep dive into the phenomenon of conspiracy theories…It's a Masterclass in identifying and weeding out conspiracy theories wherever they exist." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"Conspiracy U is at once moving and maddening while inviting thinking and motivating action…This is a must-read not just for those interested in Israel but for anyone trying to understand the broad cross currents that are buffeting society." —Mark Mellman, President and CEO, Democratic Majority for Israel

"Powerful, well researched and documented, CONSPIRACY U is a call to action - we all should read, absorb and commit to the changes Shay suggests. Highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Top 50 Reviewer, 5-Stars

Conspiracy U: A Case Study, 288 pgs, Wicked Son Publishing, October 2021, ISBN 1637580924 available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and quality independent bookstores.

About Scott Shay: Scott A. Shay is a lead­ing busi­ness­man, thought leader, and author of two widely read books. Scott is the co-founder and Chairman of Sig­na­ture Bank, well known as one of the best banks in New York for pri­vate busi­ness owners and as a leader in the emerging digital currency ecosystem. Scott earned a BA in Economics and a Masters in Management from Northwestern University, a valuable experience due to the commitment of his professors to high academic standards and the ideals of the university's motto. He is a distinguished leader in the Jewish community and an avid student of religion and its application to the world outside of the synagogue, church, or mosque. These interests are reflected in Conspiracy U, as well as his previous two books, In Good Faith: Questioning Religion and Atheism and Getting Our Groove Back: How to Energize American Jewry. Scott lives in New York City, NY.

Learn more about Scott and Conspiracy U: A Case Study at scottshay.com.

